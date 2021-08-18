Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Lowered by Analyst

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after buying an additional 1,163,931 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,412,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 417,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,957,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

