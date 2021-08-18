Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $360.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.62. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $374.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.05.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.