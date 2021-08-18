Vitru (VTRU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vitru to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VTRU opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.10. Vitru has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

VTRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vitru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vitru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

