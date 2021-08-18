salesforce.com (CRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect salesforce.com to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $246.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.34. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Loop Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $4,954,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $1,827,701.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,481 shares of company stock worth $140,220,692. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

