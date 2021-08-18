Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.54. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.85).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,013,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $11,376,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.