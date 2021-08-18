William Blair Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Thryv in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Thryv alerts:

THRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thryv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.76.

Shares of THRY opened at $30.84 on Monday. Thryv has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.