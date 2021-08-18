Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York."

Shares of SAMG opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

