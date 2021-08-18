Desjardins Weighs in on WSP Global Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WSP Global to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$155.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$145.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$157.25.

WSP stock opened at C$160.66 on Monday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$82.95 and a twelve month high of C$162.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84. The stock has a market cap of C$18.85 billion and a PE ratio of 48.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$146.80.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

