Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

LAC has been the topic of several other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.03.

Shares of LAC opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.57. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a current ratio of 56.73.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 25.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 99,039 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 50.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 459,703 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

