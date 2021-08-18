ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 25th (NASDAQ:ARYD)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV’s (NASDAQ:ARYD) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 25th. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV had issued 13,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARYD opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 521.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 158,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 132,957 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 86,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 113,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

