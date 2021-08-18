Joanne Wilson Purchases 14 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson purchased 14 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, with a total value of £138.32 ($180.72).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Britvic alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Joanne Wilson purchased 15 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, with a total value of £141.60 ($185.00).

On Friday, May 21st, Joanne Wilson purchased 14 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 960 ($12.54) per share, with a total value of £134.40 ($175.59).

Shares of BVIC stock opened at GBX 992.50 ($12.97) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 965.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 29.89. Britvic plc has a twelve month low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30).

BVIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. lifted their target price on Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,030 ($13.46) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 975.71 ($12.75).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.