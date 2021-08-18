Joanne Wilson Purchases 14 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson purchased 14 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, with a total value of £138.32 ($180.72).
Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 18th, Joanne Wilson purchased 15 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, with a total value of £141.60 ($185.00).
- On Friday, May 21st, Joanne Wilson purchased 14 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 960 ($12.54) per share, with a total value of £134.40 ($175.59).
Shares of BVIC stock opened at GBX 992.50 ($12.97) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 965.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 29.89. Britvic plc has a twelve month low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30).
Britvic Company Profile
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.