Brokerages Expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to post $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Garmin reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,975 shares of company stock worth $33,769,718 in the last ninety days. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Garmin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth $55,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 74,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 193.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN opened at $166.97 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $169.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

