Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) Insider Gary Wilder Acquires 17,552 Shares of Stock

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) insider Gary Wilder bought 17,552 shares of Kingswood stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £5,616.64 ($7,338.18).

On Monday, August 16th, Gary Wilder bought 470,000 shares of Kingswood stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £150,400 ($196,498.56).

KWG opened at GBX 32 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27. Kingswood Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 17.66 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides wealth planning, and advisory services, including asset protection, pensions, tax and succession, and estate planning, as well as private and institutional management, and corporate solutions.

