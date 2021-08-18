Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.25 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BEI.UN. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$46.50 to C$51.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$51.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.16.

BEI.UN stock opened at C$46.91 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$25.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

