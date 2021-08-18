Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has C$20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector peform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.19.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$13.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$832.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$16.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

