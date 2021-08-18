Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Raised to C$50.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HCG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.71.

Shares of TSE HCG opened at C$41.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.60. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$21.00 and a 52-week high of C$42.23. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

