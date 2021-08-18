National Bank Financial Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$47.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EIF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.10.

TSE:EIF opened at C$42.33 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$29.77 and a 12-month high of C$42.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

