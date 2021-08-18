London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $110.68 and last traded at $111.00. 876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.31.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

