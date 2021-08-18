Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEGY)’s share price fell 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITEGY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt lowered Hyve Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Hyve Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.