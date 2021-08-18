Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) shares traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $21.07. 5,906 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 5,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.65.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

