Kingdom Game 4.0 Trading 63% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $345,052.51 and $281,942.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 63% lower against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00053268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00127520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00152441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,804.60 or 0.99389804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.26 or 0.00883469 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,811,568 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

