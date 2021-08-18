ZUSD (ZUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $223,783.00

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $223,783.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00053268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00127520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00152441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,804.60 or 0.99389804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.26 or 0.00883469 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

