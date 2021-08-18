Neutrino Dollar Price Reaches $1.01 (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00201850 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

USDN is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

