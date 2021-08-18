Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Trading Down 0.8%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $147.85 and last traded at $147.85. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.55.

About Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

