VIBE (VIBE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.90 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. VIBE has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $9,944.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

