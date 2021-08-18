Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.95

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50.

About Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF)

Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.

