Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) Trading Up 1.5%

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 110,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,865,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grove stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Shay Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Grove at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI)

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

