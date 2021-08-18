Trust Wallet Token Price Tops $0.79 on Top Exchanges (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $198.58 million and approximately $122.30 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001757 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00052995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00128567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00151891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,864.69 or 0.99632780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.44 or 0.00875944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

