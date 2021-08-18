Raise (RAISE) Price Hits $0.0036

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Raise coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $52,502.66 and approximately $98.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raise Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

