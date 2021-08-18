e-Gulden (EFL) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $106.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.30 or 0.00373741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000038 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,983,417 coins and its circulating supply is 17,161,155 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

