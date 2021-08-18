Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,507 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Walmart by 39.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.02.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,837,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,783. The company has a market capitalization of $422.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

