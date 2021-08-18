IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.52. 133,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $604,334. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

