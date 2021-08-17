USDJ (USDJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.85 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and $13.74 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00052535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00151979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,726.78 or 0.99933171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.20 or 0.00880766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

