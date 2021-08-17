UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.82 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $2.82 billion and $2.23 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $2.95 or 0.00006602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.29 or 0.00371550 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

