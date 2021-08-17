Boqii (NYSE:BQ) vs. Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Head to Head Comparison

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.9% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and Boqii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petco Health and Wellness N/A N/A N/A Boqii -23.23% N/A -48.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Petco Health and Wellness and Boqii, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petco Health and Wellness 2 4 7 0 2.38 Boqii 0 1 1 0 2.50

Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.65%. Boqii has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 286.10%. Given Boqii’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boqii is more favorable than Petco Health and Wellness.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and Boqii’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion 0.91 -$26.48 million $0.23 85.57 Boqii $154.31 million 1.51 -$29.68 million ($0.17) -15.24

Petco Health and Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than Boqii. Boqii is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petco Health and Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats Boqii on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of May 24, 2021, the company operated 1,453 pet care centers and 137 full service veterinary hospitals within pet care centers in the United States and Puerto Rico; and 100 pet care centers in Mexico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

