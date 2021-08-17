FIO Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $70.74 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $70.74 million and $9.50 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001393 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001248 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 771,188,647 coins and its circulating supply is 339,978,103 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.