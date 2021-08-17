21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group posted earnings per share of ($2.70) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 21Vianet Group.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $211.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,403,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 466.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,656 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth $3,230,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.42. 2,069,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.19. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $44.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.99.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

