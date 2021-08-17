SAFE DEAL Price Reaches $1.64 on Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00003650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $113,940.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 62.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00053276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00128466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00152983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,063.36 or 1.00292854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.41 or 0.00886708 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 775,584 coins and its circulating supply is 748,442 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

