MONK (MONK) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, MONK has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0953 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $19,109.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002139 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008946 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000838 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

