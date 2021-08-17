Zacks Investment Research Lowers Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) to Strong Sell

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FOA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

NYSE:FOA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 429,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,908. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07. Finance Of America Companies has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $590,081,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $13,311,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $9,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,923,000. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,816,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

