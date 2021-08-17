Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 240.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $485.93. 253,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,696. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $476.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.96.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

