Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $11.89 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 239.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 30,756 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $304.92. The stock had a trading volume of 868,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,311. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $308.82. The company has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.64.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $55,808,451 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

