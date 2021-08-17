Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%.

Shares of FBIO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. 378,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,246. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 236,198 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.