Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $15.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $909.62. 375,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,078. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $924.97. The firm has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $882.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.