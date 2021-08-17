Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.65 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $4,138.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00058001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.00843083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00046952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00100671 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

