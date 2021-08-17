Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $18.64 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of IDEX worth $18,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in IDEX by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in IDEX by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.73. The company had a trading volume of 196,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,064. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.71.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

