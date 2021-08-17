BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 167.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%.

BKYI stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. 168,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,708. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $22.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.01. BIO-key International has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.00.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

In other news, SVP James David Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $58,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.