Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $24,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Anthem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $383.04. The company has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

