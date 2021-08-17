Derbend Asset Management Takes $315,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $218.99. 468,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,861. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.61.

