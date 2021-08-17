Derbend Asset Management Makes New Investment in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.96. 4,127,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.63.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $690,573.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,223,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,807 shares of company stock valued at $6,829,343. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLY. DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

